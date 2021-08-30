Larry Eugene Hallcox, age 74, of Seymour

Larry Eugene Hallcox, age 74, of Seymour, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Le Conte Medical Center. He was born December 30, 1946 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Rowdan and Thelma McKinney Hallcox. Larry was a United State Army veteran having served his country in the Korean War. Larry was an all-round great guy and cared for his parents for many years. He enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, gardening and watching golf. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by, brothers, Mack and James Hallcox. Survived by: Siblings……………………Delilah Matthews and husband John
                                     Jerry Hallcox and wife Judy
Nephews……………….Jarrett, Justin, Chad and Jason Hallcox
Niece……………………..Leslie Wilson
Great Nieces and nephews….Kolton, Kaylie, Jetta Hallcox
Special Friend……….Jonell Geruber
A host of other family and friends. Larry’s interment will be held at East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery in Knoxville on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 12:30PM. www.holleygamble.com

