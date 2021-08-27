Kyle Burton, age 82, passed away August 24, 2021. He was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. Kyle enjoyed spending time with his family especially the Byrges’, UT Sports, fishing, and hunting. He was a good, old-fashioned, soft-spoken Christian man who never had much in his lifetime. We will really miss our oldest brother and uncle.

Kyle was preceded in death by his parents: Mitchell “Botts” and Ruth Vowell Burton, sisters: Bobby Mitchell and Shelia Aslinger, brothers in law: Arthur Ray, WR, and Buddy, nephews: Eddie and Danny Ray, and Niece Angela.

He is survived by

Sisters Joan (Dean) Strong

Gail (Everette) Byrge

Brenda Braden

Brothers Neal Burton

Stevie (Mary) Burton

Nieces Janet, Susie, Diane, Connie, Teresa, Penny, Ann,

Denise, Tammy, Wendi, and Amy

Nephews Billy Joe and Tony

And a host of other relatives and friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and Friends will meet at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM.