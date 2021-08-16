Kevin Wade Mitchell, 58, of Andersonville

Jim Harris 23 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 128 Views

Kevin Wade Mitchell, 58, of Andersonville, TN, passed away suddenly Friday, August 13, 2021.   

Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Gail Underwood Mitchell, son Sam Mitchell, and Sam’s girlfriend, Sydney Mollica. Kevin also leaves behind his mother, Sue Simmons Mitchell, brothers, Kendall (wife Jean) and Brent Mitchell, mother-in-law, Geri Underwood, several cousins, nieces and nephews, special friends John McCarty and Mark Angel.   

He was preceded in death by his father J.C. Mitchell, special aunt and uncle Hazel and Leo Simmons, father-in-law Dennis Underwood, and sister-in-law Teresa.   

Kevin was an active member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Andersonville, TN, and loved his Lord and Savior with all his heart. Kevin often compared himself to George Bailey in the movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life”, as he was the richest man in town, referring to the many friends he had.   

 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Union Co. Humane Society, 719 Hickory Star Rd. Maynardville, TN 37807. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Elsie Brown, age 87 of Knoxville

Elsie Brown, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Summit …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.