Kevin Wade Mitchell, 58, of Andersonville, TN, passed away suddenly Friday, August 13, 2021.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Gail Underwood Mitchell, son Sam Mitchell, and Sam’s girlfriend, Sydney Mollica. Kevin also leaves behind his mother, Sue Simmons Mitchell, brothers, Kendall (wife Jean) and Brent Mitchell, mother-in-law, Geri Underwood, several cousins, nieces and nephews, special friends John McCarty and Mark Angel.

He was preceded in death by his father J.C. Mitchell, special aunt and uncle Hazel and Leo Simmons, father-in-law Dennis Underwood, and sister-in-law Teresa.

Kevin was an active member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Andersonville, TN, and loved his Lord and Savior with all his heart. Kevin often compared himself to George Bailey in the movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life”, as he was the richest man in town, referring to the many friends he had.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Union Co. Humane Society, 719 Hickory Star Rd. Maynardville, TN 37807. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com