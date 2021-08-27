John Allen Ketron, age 53, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on August 25, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. John was born in Toledo, OH on June 5, 1968. John was a welder for Magna Eagle Bend Manufacturing. He loved football, especially the TN Vols. John was a history buff and enjoyed movies. John loved his children, and especially his dogs, Jr and Britches. John is preceded in death by his father, Charles Ketron and daughter Danielle Braden Ketron.
Wife Emily Ketron of Clinton
Mother Karen Ketron of Clinton
Son Shaun Ketron of Clinton
Sister Amy McKinney of Clinton
Aunt Sharon Patrick of Clinton
Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.