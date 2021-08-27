John Allen Ketron, age 53, of Clinton

John Allen Ketron, age 53, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on August 25, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. John was born in Toledo, OH on June 5, 1968. John was a welder for Magna Eagle Bend Manufacturing. He loved football, especially the TN Vols. John was a history buff and enjoyed movies. John loved his children, and especially his dogs, Jr and Britches. John is preceded in death by his father, Charles Ketron and daughter Danielle Braden Ketron.

Wife   Emily Ketron of Clinton

Mother   Karen Ketron of Clinton

Son   Shaun Ketron of Clinton

Sister   Amy McKinney of Clinton

Aunt   Sharon Patrick of Clinton

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

