Jewell Randall Golden

Jewell Randall Golden, born June 13, 1929 went home to be with Jesus on August, 29, 2021.  She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.    
Preceded in death by husband Carl E. Golden, parents Mr. and Mrs. William and Leo Yarber of Clinton, TN and brothers James S. Yarber of Palsbo, WA, Bill Yarber of Clinton, TN, Gene Yarber of Arizona and sister Ruby Hayes of Knoxville, TN.   

She was a long time Sunday school teacher at both Hillvale and Bethel Churches.  She was a member of Extension Home Makers Club and active participant in the Anderson County Fair and dress review.   

Jewell enjoyed music; crafts of all kinds, sewing, weaving and painting were her favorites.  She enjoyed gardening and growing her beautiful flowers.   

Survivors are son and daughter in-law Timothy E. Golden and wife Pamela R. Golden, granddaughter Holly Renee’ Lawhon and husband Bryon Lawhon, great granddaughter Kali Jewell Lawhon, three great grandsons, Skylar Lawhon, Zane Lawhon and Chase Lawhon. 

Two brothers Marvin Yarber (Rachel), of Clinton,TN and Watson Yarber (Deena) of N.J. 

Two sisters, Peggy Cosey (Roger) of Sevierville, TN and Betty Carter (Ed) of Powell, TN and several nieces and nephews.   

We do ask, if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, you please not attend for the safety of everyone.    The family will receive friends Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 4-6PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the service to follow at 6:00PM. Interment will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00AM.  www.holleygamble.com

