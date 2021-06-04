Warning: preg_match(): Allocation of JIT memory failed, PCRE JIT will be disabled. This is likely caused by security restrictions. Either grant PHP permission to allocate executable memory, or set pcre.jit=0 in /home/customer/www/wyshradio.com/public_html/wp-includes/load.php on line 43
Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/customer/www/wyshradio.com/public_html/wp-includes/load.php:43) in /home/customer/www/wyshradio.com/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wp-super-cache/wp-cache-phase2.php on line 1382
{"version":"20210604","show_thumbnails":false,"show_date":true,"show_context":true,"layout":"grid","headline":"Related","items":[{"id":21243,"url":"https:\/\/www.wyshradio.com\/2018\/03\/elsie-perkins-meredith-age-95-of-clinton\/","url_meta":{"origin":46778,"position":0},"title":"Elsie Perkins Meredith, age 95 of Clinton","date":"March 26, 2018","format":false,"excerpt":"Elsie Perkins Meredith, age 95 of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church for many years. She was a very talented artist and was recognized nationally for her\u2026","rel":"","context":"In "Obituaries"","img":{"alt_text":"","src":"","width":0,"height":0},"classes":[]},{"id":22421,"url":"https:\/\/www.wyshradio.com\/2018\/05\/yeager-acknowledges-email-apologizes-to-station-owner\/","url_meta":{"origin":46778,"position":1},"title":"Yeager acknowledges email, apologizes to station owner","date":"May 11, 2018","format":false,"excerpt":"The Anderson County Legal Services Advisory Committee met Thursday morning at the Courthouse in Clinton. The Committee is made up of all the elected department heads in the county as well as three County Commissioners, and was created to provide oversight and guidance to the County Law Director. Among the\u2026","rel":"","context":"In "Featured"","img":{"alt_text":"","src":"","width":0,"height":0},"classes":[]},{"id":16369,"url":"https:\/\/www.wyshradio.com\/2017\/07\/joshua-ray-campbell-age-36-of-powell\/","url_meta":{"origin":46778,"position":2},"title":"Joshua Ray Campbell, age 36 of Powell","date":"July 21, 2017","format":false,"excerpt":"Joshua Ray Campbell, age 36 of Powell, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017. Joshua worked for Southeastern Freight Lines as a truck driver and enjoyed fishing on his time off. He is survived by his wife, Erica Slater Campbell of Powell; son, Zane Campbell;\u00a0\u00a0daughter, Dallas Everett; mother, Judy Skeens and\u2026","rel":"","context":"In "Obituaries"","img":{"alt_text":"","src":"","width":0,"height":0},"classes":[]}]}