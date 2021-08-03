Jennifer Patton Neal, age 50 of Heiskell

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 21 Views

Jennifer Patton Neal, age 50 of Heiskell went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her residence.  She was born September 26, 1970 in Lake City, TN and was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clarence & Ruby Geraldine Patton; sister, Ruby Jane Patton, & Mary Jane Reneau. 

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Jean Rutherford of Morgan County; son, Logan & wife Paisley Rutherford of Clinton; grandsons, Kaison and Enzo Rutherford; daughter, Cassie & husband Christopher Wilkinson; grandchildren, Krissy Johnson, Ephrym, Evee, Sophia, & Everly Wilkinson; son, Aaron Mowery; granddaughter, Raelyn Mowery; grandson, Mayson Williamson; mother-in-law, Helen Mowery; sisters-in-law, Diane Copeman & Lisa Mowery; very special friend, Kenneth Mowery; sister, Fran Armes; nephews, Josh & Chris Armes, Marvin McHugh & wife Kelly; nieces, Samantha & husband Tate Goins; special cousin, Bob Inman; special friends, Amanda & Greg Loggens, Sally Kuriger, & Sherry Minigie, & Williean Francis; aunts, Mary Ann Blankenship and Meredith Ball; uncle, Thomas Ball; several other nieces and nephews. 

Jennifer also wanted to say a special thank you to all her friends at the American Legion #112 for all the support you gave to her and her sister. 

The family would like to thank all the special friends, dear cousins and specialist and doctors at Park West Hospital for all the love and friendship given to Jennifer during this time.  

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, August 7, 2021.  Her Celebration of Life service will immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Rick Murphy and Pastor David White officiating. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Aaron Elliott, age 41 of Knoxville

Aaron Elliott, age 41 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2021.  Aaron was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.