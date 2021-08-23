James Dewitte VanHuss age 75 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 121 Views

James Dewitte VanHuss age 75 of Clinton went home to be with Jesus on Friday, August 20, 2021. James was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church. James retired from Clinton Utility Board where he worked cleaning brush and debris for many years. Throughout his life he enjoyed watching Nascar and fishing. James was a loving husband, brother and friend to many. James is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertha; son, Ray Wallace; brother, Jesse VanHuss and parents, Frank and Vernie VanHuss.
James is survived by sisters, Dorothy Hawkins and Edith VanHuss both of Clinton; niece, Kathi Kelsey of Clinton; nephews, Mark VanHuss of Clinton and Jamie VanHuss of Nashville and great nephews Cody VanHuss and Ryan Kelsey of Clinton. Family would life to extend special thanks and appreciation to James dear friends Fred Seiber and Junior Lowe for their care in the past year. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August  25, 2021 from 1-2PM with the funeral service to follow with Pastor Fred ”Buddy” Long officiating. Burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden follow funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Laura Ann Jernigan, age 73

Laura Ann Jernigan, age 73 passed away peacefully August 2, 2021.Originally from Pennsylvania but has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.