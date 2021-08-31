HSFB polls for Week 2

The Week 2 high school football polls were released on Monday.

In Class 6A, Maryville continues to be #2, one spot behind top-ranked Oakland.

In Class 5A, West is #1, with Powell at #3, while Central after an 0-2 start fell to ninth. Oak Ridge has also dropped its first two games of 2021 and have fallen out of the top 10 and are in a tie for 12th-place. Campbell County earned enough votes that they are ranked #14.

In Class 4A, South-Doyle has climbed to #5 while the Anderson County Mavericks have fallen from the top 10 for the first time in over two seasons after losing their first two contests. AC earned enough votes to land at #11,

The Class 3A poll is led by #1 Alcoa, while Loudon is #3 and Kingston #8.

In Class 1A, Coalfield is ranked sixth.