High School Football Week 1 Scores, Week 2 Schedules

Jim Harris 21 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 157 Views

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES from FRIDAY

Powell 60 Anderson County 48/

Campbell County 42 Chattanooga Central 24/

Cloudland 42 Jellico 7/

Rockwood 41 Oliver Springs 8/

Alcoa 41 Rhea County 13/

Fulton 35 Austin-East 0/

Coalfield 42 Wartburg 0/

Gibbs 25 Halls 20/

Karns 21 Hardin Valley 7/

Maryville 48 Heritage 0/

Midway 42 Sale Creek 26/

Sunbright 53 Cosby 24/

Kingston 54 Harriman 0/

Lenoir City 42 Stone Memorial 28/

West Greene 24 Union County 16.//

THIS WEEK (8/27-28)

(Thursday) Powell at Maryville…

(Friday)  Austin-East vs. Clinton (game to be played at West High School in Knoxville due to delays in installing the new artificial turf at the Clinton football field downtown, with kickoff at 7 PM on Friday, August 28th).

Science Hill at ANDERSON COUNTY…Bearden at Oak Ridge…Heritage at Campbell County…Oakdale at Jellico…Kingston at Oliver Springs…Union County at Claiborne…Scott at Coalfield…West at Farragut…Harriman at Wartburg…William Blount at Karns…Rockwood at Sweetwater…Lenoir City at Loudon…Central at Fulton…Morristown East at Halls…Gibbs at Webb.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

NCS: Blaney wins in Michigan

(MRN.com)  Ryan Blaney took the lead on a restart with eight laps remaining and skillfully …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.