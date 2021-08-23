High School Football Week 1 Scores, Week 2 Schedules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES from FRIDAY

Powell 60 Anderson County 48/

Campbell County 42 Chattanooga Central 24/

Cloudland 42 Jellico 7/

Rockwood 41 Oliver Springs 8/

Alcoa 41 Rhea County 13/

Fulton 35 Austin-East 0/

Coalfield 42 Wartburg 0/

Gibbs 25 Halls 20/

Karns 21 Hardin Valley 7/

Maryville 48 Heritage 0/

Midway 42 Sale Creek 26/

Sunbright 53 Cosby 24/

Kingston 54 Harriman 0/

Lenoir City 42 Stone Memorial 28/

West Greene 24 Union County 16.//

THIS WEEK (8/27-28)

(Thursday) Powell at Maryville…

(Friday) Austin-East vs. Clinton (game to be played at West High School in Knoxville due to delays in installing the new artificial turf at the Clinton football field downtown, with kickoff at 7 PM on Friday, August 28th).

Science Hill at ANDERSON COUNTY…Bearden at Oak Ridge…Heritage at Campbell County…Oakdale at Jellico…Kingston at Oliver Springs…Union County at Claiborne…Scott at Coalfield…West at Farragut…Harriman at Wartburg…William Blount at Karns…Rockwood at Sweetwater…Lenoir City at Loudon…Central at Fulton…Morristown East at Halls…Gibbs at Webb.