Harold Franklin “Hal” Taylor, 68

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 41 Views

Harold Franklin “Hal” Taylor, 68, passed away August 27, 2021, at his residence.  The Clinton, TN native was passionate about his job, even after retirement, with The Southern Company and was a former Tennessee Tech graduate and baseball alum.  Hal always enjoyed playing or watching baseball, playing racquetball, visiting casinos in Murphy/Cherokee/Las Vegas, collecting stamps/coins/arrowheads, repairing computers, drawing electrical circuits, playing video games, taking pictures with his telescope, monitoring the stock market, and watching America’s Got Talent.  Hal was a loving father, son, and brother.  Most of all he enjoyed providing for his family. 

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Andrew Jack Taylor; and he preceded his mother, Dortha Jean Hoskins Taylor, in death by 1 day. 

He is survived by his son, Lance Taylor; daughter, Tara Nicole Taylor Ayers (Brandon); sister, Mary Bronwyn Bunch (Jackie); brother, Bobby Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

Hal would say there can only be two answers in this world, “only on Thursdays” or “2 and ½”.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary to honor Harold and his mother Dortha on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Scott Jones will be officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dortha Jean Taylor, age 87, of Clinton

Dortha Jean Taylor, age 87, of Clinton, TN traveled to her heavenly home on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.