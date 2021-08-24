Gloria Faye Glandon, 81, Claxton, went to be with her Lord Friday, August 20, 2021.

Gloria was born January 29, 1940, to George and Cleo Minor in Winchester, Tennessee. She was a longtime and active member of Valley View United Methodist Church where she served as Treasurer for many years; she also served in Bible Schools, holiday activities, Second Harvest Food Truck, and she helped serve meals in the fellowship hall.

Gloria was a welcoming and gracious hostess. She held many gatherings in her home, family holidays, Bible studies, women’s groups, and birthdays. She planned family reunions and kept in touch with all of her family members near and far. She was a patient listener, occasionally offering tender advice, and treated others with compassion and kindness. She liberally shared news of other family members and served as a communication hub for family and friends. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Max Glandon; sons, Kevin Glandon and Brian Glandon.

She is survived by son, Steve Glandon and wife Julie; daughter-in-law Stephanie Glandon; daughter-in-law Celeste Glandon; brother, Richie Minor and wife Marilyn Lou; sister Marilyn Rose Lawrence and husband Linden; brother-in-law James Kitchin; brother-in-law Ed Mentz; grandchildren, Ross Glandon, Phil Glandon, and wife Molly, Rachel Baldwin and husband Patrick, Nathan Glandon, Loveday Glandon, and fiancé Jacob Murphy, John Glandon, and Cole Glandon; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Baldwin and Rhys Glandon; many much-loved nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: www.stjude.org or 1-800-822-6344, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29th, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Her graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens following the memorial service.

Related