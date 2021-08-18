Football’s back! Week 1 upon us

The high school football season begins this week across the state of Tennessee.

Here in East Tennessee, there are several high-profile games to kick off 2021, and the first one will be a rematch of a 2020 state semifinal as the 2020 runners-up the Oak Ridge Wildcats host the South-Doyle Cherokees at Blankenship Field.

Here on WYSH, Fox & Farley Friday Night Football, the Clinton Dragons kick off the season on the road at the William Blount Governors. William Blount was 4-6 last season, while Clinton comes in off of a 1-8 campaign characterized by game-to-game improvement and a gritty style being cultivated by second-year head coach Darell Keith. The Dragons and the Governors have not met on the football field since 1997, a first-round playoff game won 28-7 by Clinton, which holds a 4-1 lead in the all-time series.

Coverage on Friday begins with the Eye Center Pregame Show at 7:00, followed by the 7:30 kickoff of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football with myself, Jim Harris, joined once again the booth by former Dragon Tyler Mayes.

In other action, one of the best Week One match-ups not only locally but statewide, has Anderson County, ranked 5th in the preseason in its first year in the 5A classification, traveling to perennial power Powell on the BBB-TV Game of the Week. Coverage on BBB starts at 7.

The Campbell County Cougars open their season the road at the Chattanooga Central Purple Pounders on Friday night, while Jellico plays at Cloudland.

Oliver Springs will host Rockwood while Harriman visits Kingston in a pair of Roane County rivalry games to kick off 2021.

Other week one games include Wartburg visiting Coalfield, Sunbright playing host to Cosby, and Midway at home against Sale Creek, while Halls plays at Gibbs, Karns opens at Hardin Valley, Fulton visits archrivals Austin-East, and Union County hosts West Greene. Alcoa will welcome Rhea County in On Friday, while Maryville opens up at Heritage.

Saturday closes out week one with a couple of marquee East Tennessee games, with Greeneville visiting Central and Bearden traveling to West.