Follow-up: Ragan, Yager celebrate grant awards

(Rep. Ragan press release) State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, today announced Anderson County has been awarded a $50,000 ThreeStar Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD).

According to TNECD, the funding will be used for a variety of local community development initiatives including education, workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship, and economic development programs, among others that were prioritized through a strategic planning process.

“It is exciting news that our county has been selected to receive this funding,” said Rep. Ragan. “The ThreeStar Grants provide important funds that will allow our local leaders to build upon our economic successes and improve the lives of residents in Anderson County. I congratulate them for submitting a successful grant application and appreciate TNECD for their continued investment in our community.”

The ThreeStar grant program has awarded $2.4 million in funding to 54 counties across the state. Counties applying for the grant program were required to meet all certification requirements, develop an asset-based strategic plan and design a program to implement a goal from its strategic plan.

(Sen. Yager press release) State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) today congratulated county officials in Campbell, Morgan, Pickett, Rhea, Roane, Scott and Fentress Counties in Senate District 12 for receiving a combined $271,000 in ThreeStar Grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD). Yager, who supported the grant applications, said the funds will boost economic development efforts in the district.

“A big congratulations to our local officials for their incredible work in securing these important grants to help our communities,” said Sen. Yager. “I was very pleased to support their successful efforts. I also appreciate TNECD for seeing the need for these grants in our district.”

According to TNECD, the funding will be used for a variety of local community development initiatives including education workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship, and economic development programs as prioritized through a strategic planning process. Rhea, Roane, Scott and Morgan Counties will receive $50,000 grants; Campbell and Pickett Counties will receive $25,000 grants; and Fentress will receive a $21,000 grant.

“I am very proud of how our local officials have worked with our chambers of commerce and other community leaders to bring new jobs to local citizens,” added Sen. Yager. “It is an honor to work with these incredibly professional leaders who are working hard every day to improve opportunities for our communities.