Feeding Roane began its work on July 30th, feeding those in need at First Christian Church in Harriman (324 Morgan Avenue).

Every Friday between 1 and 4 pm, a hot meal will be available, along with canned food and perishable items to take home.

Feeding Roane wants you to know that there is no need for an ID, and that volunteers will simply ask for their name, phone number and the number of people in their household.

It doesn’t matter what county you are from, all are welcome.