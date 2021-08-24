Ex-nurse pleads guilty to sending feces, blood through the mail

A former Oak Ridge nurse has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to mailing dog poop and a sanitary napkin with a patient’s blood on it to her husband’s ex-wife.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, 37-year-old Della Marie Gibson, 37, accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of sending biohazardous materials through the mail.

According to documents filed with the Court, on or about April 5th, 2021, Gibson “mailed and had delivered, using the United States Postal Service (USPS), a package containing feces to her husband’s ex-wife.”

Four days later (April 9th), Gibson obtained human blood from a patient during her regular duties as a registered nurse and placed the patient’s blood on a feminine napkin, which Gibson then mailed to the same victim using the USPS.

She told federal investigators who interviewed her that she had done it because “she wanted ‘the kids’ to know the truth about [her husband’s ex].” Gibson said her husband’s ex-wife was “lazy, didn’t work and lived off the system,” according to federal court documents.

While on probation, Gibson will be supervised by the United States Probation Office and must undergo mental health treatment, anger management treatment, and have no contact with the victim or her minor children. In addition, Gibson is prohibited from obtaining or seeking a position in the healthcare field involving direct contact with patients.