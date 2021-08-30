Events planned to honor Clinton 12, Oak Ridge 85

Members of both the Oak Ridge 85 and the Clinton 12 will be honored on Tuesday afternoon for their roles in desegregating Southern schools.

Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, and State Representative John Ragan will make special presentations after a pair of resolutions honoring both groups was passed in the last legislative session in Nashville. As part of the event, the Clinton 12 will receive their high school diplomas since they were not able to graduate with their class.

In 1955, 85 students entered Robertsville Junior High and Oak Ridge High School after schools in the once-Secret City were ordered by the Atomic Energy Commission to desegregate. The following year, 12 Black students became the first to attend Clinton High School.

Everyone is invited to the event, which will be held from 2 to 2:45 pm on Tuesday, August 31st, at the Scarboro Community Center, located at 148 Carver Avenue, in Oak Ridge.

Memorabilia recognizing the sacrifices of the Oak Ridge 85 and the history of the Scarboro Community will also be on display.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Other events will be held honoring the students including:



• Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6 pm: Scholarship Awards Banquet, honoring the Oak Ridge 85 at the Scarboro Community Center with speaker Archie Lee, the first African American Oak Ridge High School National Honor Society member.

• Friday, Sept. 3, at 9:45 am: Ribbon cutting event in the West Gallery of the

Oak Ridge History Museum- Final exhibition honoring the 65th Anniversary of the Oak Ridge 85.

The exhibition’s theme will be: “Black and White Communities Working Together to Help

America.” This exhibit will be on display for the month of September.

• Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 pm: Annual Oak Ridge High School vs. Clinton High School Football game, half-time acknowledgment of the Oak Ridge 85 and Clinton 12 at the Clinton High School football stadium.

• Saturday, Sept. 4, at 9 am: Unity Parade with Oak Ridge and area bands, organizations, city and county government, and schools. Lineup at 8:30 a.m. Parade begins at 9 a.m. from Grey Strange baseball field on Wilberforce Avenue. The parade starts at Benedict and ends at Carver Avenue. Featured bands will be Pearl-Cohn High School and Austin-East High School band and soccer team.

• Saturday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. to 5 pm: Fun Day Festival at Scarboro Community Center.. Food and apparel vendors, fun activities for youth, band challenges, gospel hour, old school hour, and giveaways for children.

• Saturday, Sept. 4, at 8 pm: Black and Gold Ball honoring the Oak Ridge 85 located at the Oak Ridge YWCA, 1660 Oak Ridge Turnpike featuring food, music, and door prizes.

• Sunday, Sept. 5: Worship and share experiences with the Oak Ridge 85 at various churches in the Scarboro Community.