Ethel Moody Weaver of Heiskell, TN passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking, and she could cook anything. Ethel loved to help people. She will be remembered as a kind, yet a simple, person. Ethel was a fighter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, W.H. and Minnie Nicely Moody, and her brother-in-law Gary West.

Ethel is survived by her husband Lawrence F. Weaver; son, L. Bryan Weaver; sisters, Regina McCoy (Joe); foster sister, Barbara Drennon; aunt Shirley Hammock (Bill), sister and brothers-in-law, Johnny Jackson, Elizabeth and David Camp, Marshall and Lena Weaver; nieces and nephews, Kristin Lighter (Marc), Dakota (Jessica) and Noah Jackson, Rodney (Lisa) Weaver.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Hinds Creek Baptist Church Cemetery (located in Maynardville/ Union County) at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Allen Giles will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hinds Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or your favorite charity.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

