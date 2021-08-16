ESPN’s Low to headline Middle College benefit

(AC Chamber) ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low will be the featured speaker at a September luncheon to benefit Anderson County Middle College students attending Roane State Community College.

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Roane State Community College Foundation and Anderson County Schools to host the luncheon. It’s scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, at The Hollingsworth Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, also known as Junior Achievement of East Tennessee, at 2135 North Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton. Individual tickets are $30, and tables of 8 are $250. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/RSCCMiddle.

Low has been covering college sports for more than 34 years. Before he joined ESPN in 2007, Low worked at The Tennessean in Nashville for 10 years covering University of Tennessee athletics. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Low was born in St. Charles, Missouri, and he grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He lives in Knoxville will his wife Julie, and they have three sons, Josh, Adam, and Sean.

Middle College is an opportunity for motivated students to start college early and complete 60 hours (four semesters) of college credit, all while preserving their high school experience, the press release said. Roane State Community College Middle College allows exemplary high school students to graduate high school as a college junior with an associates degree.

There are limited scholarships available for Middle College students and no scholarships available through Tennessee Promise, so the parents must bear the burden of the expense. Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit scholarships for Middle College students from Anderson County. There will also be an opportunity at the luncheon to support Roane State students by making a tax-deductible donation directly to Roane State Community College Foundation.

