Dragons thrash Roadrunners, move to 2-0

Rodayvien Truss took the game’s opening kickoff a record 98 yards to paydirt and the Clinton Dragons never looked back as they thrashed Austin-East, 53-13, on Friday at West High School in Knoxville.

Scheduled as Clinton’s home opener, the game was played at West due to delays in the installation of the new artificial turf surface at Dragons Stadium, but the Dragons showed no signs of homesickness, as they controlled the contest throughout, and took a 46-7 lead into the halftime locker room.

The scoring in the first half came fast and furious for the Dragons, with Connor Moody capping off a drive with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, and Andy King catching a ball from Joshuah Keith that floated over the defender’s fingertips and scoring from 44 yards out.

The second quarter brought more of the same, with Truss catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Keith and on the ensuing possession, Austin-East (0-2) was forced to punt. Moody flew in from the right side and blocked the kick, which he then recovered in the end zone for a score that gave CHS a 32-0 lead. Late in the first half, Moody scored on a 72-yard run and the Dragons capped their first-half explosion with a 19-yard pass from Keith to Truss with 1:19 to play. A-E answered with a 55-yard touchdown pass to make it 46-7 at intermission.

The second half began with a running clock, but the Roadrunners scored late in the 3rd quarter to make it 46-13. King capped the scoring for Clinton (2-0) with a 24-yard run with 6:52 to play.

The Dragons outgained Austin-East, 442-164. 11 different Dragons recorded a rushing attempt, while eight Dragons caught passes in the game.

Next up is a date with Oak Ridge at Dragon Stadium, where the turf has been installed and excitement will be high, on Friday night. Coverage on WYSH Begins Friday at 7 with the Eye Center Pregame Show, followed by the 7:30 kickoff of the Dragons and the Oak Ridge Wildcats on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football.

— Last time Clinton scored 53 points or more: 2015 (beat Heritage 75-43)

— Last time Clinton started 2-0: 2017

–Clinton has now scored 40+ points in their last three regular-season games. The last time this happened was in 1992 when we had four consecutive starting in week three

Box score provided by Dan McWilliams

Austin-East 0- 7-6-0—13

Clinton 20-26-0-7—53

Scoring

Clinton—Rodayvien Truss 95 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:42, 1st

Clinton—Connor Moody 1 run (run failed), 7:30, 1st

Clinton—Andy King 44 pass from Joshuah Keith (Trace Thackerson run), 1:06, 1st

Clinton—Truss 12 pass from Keith (pass failed), 7:41, 2nd

Clinton—Moody 30 blocked punt return (kick blocked), 6:28, 2nd

Clinton—Moody 72 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 2:40, 2nd

Clinton—Truss 19 pass from Keith (Bradley kick), 1:19, 2nd

Austin-East—Jeremiah Conwell 55 pass from Lashaud Holloway (Ezzuldin Fawwaz kick), 0:09.5, 2nd

Austin-East—Markeyis Billingsly 21 run (kick blocked), 2:11, 3rd

Clinton—A. King 24 run (Bradley kick), 6:52, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 12, Austin-East 10

Rushes-yards: Clinton 29-226, Austin-East 28-98

Passing yards: Clinton 216, Austin-East 66

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 12-18-0, Austin-East 3-14-3

Total plays-yards: Clinton 47-442, Austin-East 42-164

Punts-avg: Clinton 1-31.0, Austin-East 4-25.0

Return yardage: Clinton 131, Austin-East 137

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 2-14, Austin-East 2-13

Penalties-yards: Clinton 9-80, Austin-East 4-21

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-0, Austin-East 2-0

Time of possession: Clinton 23:32, Austin-East 24:28

Time of game: 2 hours, 44 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards Clinton: Moody 3-86 (2 TDs), Elijah Batiste 5-41, Riley Silk 3-32, Keith 4-25, A. King 1-24 (TD), Truss 1-16, Erreese King 4-12, Gage Wergin 1-6, William Taylor 3-4, Braylon Taylor 1-2, Trace Thackerson 1-minus 4, Team 2-minus 18; Austin-East: Billingsly 14-92 (TD), Conwell 3-11, Camden Burse 5-3, Dimere Ligon 1-1, Holloway 5-minus 9

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards) Clinton: Keith 11-17-0 216 (3 TDs), Thackerson 1-1-0 0; Austin-East: Holloway 3-14-3 66 (TD)

Receptions – yards Clinton: Jeremiah Blauvelt 2-81, A. King 2-43 (TD), Truss 2-31 (2 TDs), Moody 2-20, Teegan Bolinger 1-18, B. Taylor 1-14, Lucas Kendall 1-9, Jeremiah Lee 1-0; Austin-East: Conwell 2-57 (TD), Billingsly 1-9

Punting – total yards – average Clinton: Blaine Collins 1-33-33.0; Austin-East: Fawwaz 3-100-33.3, Team 1-0-0.0 (block)

Kickoff returns – yards Clinton: Truss 1-95 (TD); Austin-East: Billingsly 2-63, Ligon 2-45, Austin Hunter 1-20, Hakeem Gillespie 1-10

Punt returns – yards Clinton—Moody 1-30 (TD), Truss 1-6; Austin-East: Gillespie 1-minus 1

Interceptions – yards returned Clinton: Thackerson 1-0, J. Lee 1-0, Wergin 1-0; Austin-East: none

Fumble recoveries (none for either team)

Sacks – yards Clinton: Jackson West 0.5-5, Cole Todora 0.5-4, Chase Glandon 0.5-2, Hunter Ford 0.5-2; Austin-East: Billingsly 1-10, James Walk 1-4

Blocked punt Clinton: Moody; Austin-East: none

Blocked extra points Clinton: Bolinger; Austin-East: Ligon

Missed field goal – yards Clinton: none; Austin-East: Fawwaz 50