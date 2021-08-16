Dragons head into season on high note following Jamboree; Ticket info for William Blount

Clinton football fans who want to make the trip to William Blount for Friday’s season-opening football game need to be aware that there will be limited numbers of tickets available at the door, and are being encouraged to order the tickets online.

The link to do that is https://gofan.co/app/events/323073?schoolId=TN11371, and tickets are $8 each.

Clinton played one quarter against Grace Christian, winning 14-0, as Joshuah Keith threw a 60-yard scoring pass to Lucas Kendall and Connor Moody scored on a five-yard run.

Clinton also outscored Jellico, 20-7, in one quarter of action. Trace Thackerson made his return to the football field after a leg injury ended his 2020 season early, and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Nigel Lee, and added a 42-yard pick-six on the defensive side. Moody also scored on the ground, busting open a 62-yard score with a little over two minutes to play.

The Dragons kick off the 2021 season at William Blount on Friday, with WYSH pregame starting at 7, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of the Dragons and the Governors. Tyler Mayes returns to the press box this season to join longtime Voice of the Dragons, Jim Harris, so tune in all season long to the radio home of Clinton High School athletics, WYSH.

Jamboree box scores by Dan McWilliams

Jellico 7

Clinton 20

Jellico—7-yard run (extra point good), 9:23

Clinton—Nigel Lee 70 pass from Trace Thackerson (Blaine Collins kick), 8:59

Clinton—Thackerson 42 interception return (Julio Orendain kick), 7:35

Clinton—Connor Moody 62 run (kick failed), 2:07

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 3, Jellico 1

Rushes-yards: Clinton 2-88, Jellico 8-3

Passing yards: Clinton 70, Jellico 62

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 1-2-0, Jellico 2-6-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 4-158, Jellico 14-65

Punts-avg: Clinton 0-0, Jellico 1-44.0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 2-20, Jellico 3-15

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 0-0, Jellico 0-0

Individual stats

Rushes – yards: Clinton: Moody 1-62 (TD), William Taylor 1-26

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards): Clinton: Thackerson 1-2-0 70 (TD)

Receptions – yards: Clinton: Lee 1-70 (TD)

Tackles: Clinton: Cole Todora 2, Caleb Cook, Chase Glandon, Erreese King, Elijah Batiste, Lee, Lastat Williams, Derek Bean, W. Taylor

Clinton 14

Grace Christian 0

Clinton—Connor Moody 5 run (Julio Orendain kick), 6:15

Clinton—Lucas Kendall 60 pass from Joshuah Keith (Danny Mitchell kick), 2:20

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 5, Grace Christian 3

Rushes-yards: Clinton 9-77, Grace Christian 4-19

Passing yards: Clinton 73, Grace Christian 38

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 3-5-0, Grace Christian 4-7-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 14-150, Grace Christian 11-57

Punts-avg: Clinton 0-0, Grace Christian 1-30.0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 3-17, Grace Christian 1-5

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-0, Grace Christian 1-1

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Keith 3-40, Moody 3-26 (TD), Brandon Hollifield 1-18, Erreese King 2-minus 7

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 3-5-0 73 (TD)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Jeremiah Blauvelt 2-13, Kendall 1-60 (TD)

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Lastat Williams

Tackles…Clinton: Chase Glandon, Wesley Phillips, Derek Bean, Williams, Hunter Ford

Assists…Clinton: Blauvelt, Hollifield