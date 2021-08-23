Dragons erupt in Week One, torch Governors, 41-23

The Clinton Dragons’ 2021 season could not have gotten off to a better start.

The Dragons entered the game having spent their first full offseason under Coach Darell Keith, and looked nothing like a “rebuilding” program in a 41-23 win on the road at William Blount. It was Clinton’s first season-opening win since 2018 at Scott. With Oak Ridge having lost on Thursday and Anderson County having lost on Friday, Clinton is the last unbeaten team among the three schools for the first time since 2009.

Coach Keith said before the game that the key to getting the “W” on Friday was going to be to come out of the gates swinging and hit the Governors in the mouth, and that is exactly what Clinton did. Taking the game’s opening kickoff, the Dragons mounted a methodical drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Ereese King. After forcing the Governors (4-6 a year ago) into a three-and-out, Clinton skipped on the methodical part and scored in spectacular fashion as Joshua Keith found a wide-open Jeremiah Blauvelt behind the secondary for a 72-yard scoring strike with 2:51 to play in the opening quarter.

It was more of the same for Clinton in the second quarter, as Connor Moody scored on an 11-yard run and Keith scored on the ground, and Moody ran in the two-point conversion to make it 27-0 with just over a minute to play in the first half. Clinton put the exclamation point on a dominant first half when Rodayvien Truss intercepted a William Blount pass and took it 81 yards the other way to give the Dragons a 33-0 lead headed into the locker room.

The third quarter belonged to William Blount, though as the Govs took the second half kickoff down the field and scored on a five-yard pass from Matthew Clemmer to Brandon Keeble. After forcing Clinton to punt, William Blount got another touchdown on a Clemmer-to-Job Matossian connection from 6 yards out. All the momentum seemed to be shifting the Governors’ way, especially after Clinton’s punter was forced to kick the ball out of their own end zone following a botched snap on 4th down, making it 33-16 with 3:13 to play in the third.

The Governors had the momentum until the Dragon defense bowed up on a 4th-and-1 and stuffed an inside run to give the ball back to the offense. With that, momentum returned to the Clinton sideline, and the Dragons added a 6-yard run by fullback William Taylor and two-point conversion to make it 41-16. William Blount scored with just over four minutes to play when Clemmer found Keeble from 39 yards out for that duo’s second scoring connection.

Standouts for Clinton included Keith, who completed four of six passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, while also scoring the rushing touchdown. Moody carried the ball nine times for 52 yards and a touchdown. Taylor accounted for 32 yards on six carries and a score, while newcomer Elijah Batiste carried it nine times for 47 yards.

Trace Thackerson replaced Keith for much of the second half after the sophomore became one of several Dragons to be affected by severe cramping on the humid night in Blount County, and the senior returned to the field in style. He was injured in game two last season, but showed very little rust on Friday, completing three of four passes for 39 yards and running for another 24.

Clinton outgained WB, 358-200, dominated time of possession by a two-to-one margin, and collected 20 first downs to the Govs’ 10. Clinton was balanced in its attack, as well, with 194 yards on the ground and 164 through the air.

(Box score by Dan McWilliams)

Clinton 13-20- 0-8—41

William Blount 0- 0-16-7—23

Scoring

Clinton—Erreese King 1 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 5:10, 1st

Clinton—Jeremiah Blauvelt 72 pass from Joshuah Keith (kick blocked), 2:51, 1st

Clinton—Connor Moody 11 run (kick blocked), 5:27, 2nd

Clinton—Keith 2 run (Moody run), 1:02, 2nd

Clinton—Rodayvien Truss 81 interception return (run failed), 0:12, 2nd

William Blount—Brandon Keeble 5 pass from Matthew Clemmer (Job Matossian kick), 6:33, 3rd

William Blount—Matossian 6 pass from Clemmer (Matossian kick), 5:57, 3rd

William Blount—Safety, Clinton kicked ball out of end zone, 3:13, 3rd

Clinton—William Taylor 6 run (Brandon Hollifield run), 6:08, 4th

William Blount—Keeble 39 pass from Clemmer (Matossian kick), 4:06, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 20, William Blount 10

Rushes-yards: Clinton 50-194, William Blount 12-11

Passing yards: Clinton 164, William Blount 189

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 7-10-0, William Blount 17-31-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 60-358, William Blount 43-200

Punts-avg: Clinton 0-0, William Blount 3-25.3

Return yardage: Clinton 111, William Blount 92

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 2-11, William Blount 2-8

Penalties-yards: Clinton 11-76, William Blount 4-20

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-1, William Blount 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 32:03, William Blount 15:57

Time of game: 2 hours, 52 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Moody 9-52 (TD), Elijah Batiste 9-47, W. Taylor 6-32 (TD), Andy King 2-24, Trace Thackerson 4-24, Lucas Kendall 1-21, Keith 7-16 (TD), E. King 6-15 (TD), Hollifield 3-4, Team 3-minus 41; William Blount: Bryston Williams 6-16, Eli Walker 1-4, Ashton Auker 1-minus 3, Clemmer 4-minus 6

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Keith 4-6-0 125 (TD), Thackerson 3-4-0 39; William Blount: Clemmer 17-31-1 189 (3 TDs)

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Blauvelt 2-82 (TD), A. King 2-49, Truss 2-20, Nigel Lee 1-13; William Blount: Matossian 7-70 (TD), Keeble 5-87 (2 TDs), Auker 2-21, Williams 2-2, Tyler Owen 1-9

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: none; William Blount: Matossian 3-76-25.3

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Lee 1-21; William Blount: Auker 6-78, Williams 1-14

Punt returns – yards

Clinton—Truss 1-9; William Blount: none

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Truss 1-81 (TD); William Blount: none

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: none; William Blount: Holden Garrett

Sacks – yards

Clinton: Hollifield 1-4, Deven Monroe 1-4; William Blount: Williams 1-9, Guage Jenkins 1-2

Blocked extra points

Clinton: none; William Blount: Cody Baumgardner, Garrett