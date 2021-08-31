Dortha Jean Taylor, age 87, of Clinton

Dortha Jean Taylor, age 87, of Clinton, TN traveled to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Dortha was an active member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church, and she was also a member and Past Worthy Matron of Clinton Order of the Eastern Star. She will be remembered as a loving mother, nanny, and a special “Dot Dot” to Elizabeth Kistler.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson Taylor; her children, Harold Franklin Taylor, Peggy Sue Taylor, Carol Ann Taylor; grandson, Brian Keith Taylor; mother, Edna Logan; sisters, Betty Branch and Nell Rutherford; brother, Arthur Logan.

Dortha is survived by her children: Bobby Jack Taylor of Clinton, TN and Mary Bronwyn Bunch (Rev. Jackie Bunch) of Rocky Top, TN; brother, Johnny Logan of SC; sisters: Fay Porter and Cora Lunny of Clinton, TN and Darlene Conyer of Gray, GA; grandchildren: Heather Tolley, Samantha Taylor, Melissa Spencer, Andrew Taylor, Lance Taylor, Tara Ayers, Bethany Richardson, Kayla Livingston, Marcus Bunch, and Samantha Harris; great-grandchildren: Haley, Allie, Dominic, Arya, Drake, Aliveah, and Acelynn.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary to honor Dortha and her son Harold on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Scott Jones will be officiating. An interment for Dortha will be held at Sunset Cemetery on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

