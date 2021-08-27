Dorothy Leigh Wilson, age 59

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 55 Views

Dorothy Leigh Wilson, age 59 went to be with her Lord on August 23, 2021.

Dorothy was born August 25, 1961 in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

She is survived by 2 sisters, her children Christopher, Michelle, and Alysson, and her beloved grandchildren Bailee, Olivia, Amelia, Zylah, Victor, Alex, Kyren, and Arianna.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at New Vision New Covenant Church at 1820 Lovell Road, Knoxville, TN 37932 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

