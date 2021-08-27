Dorothy Leigh Wilson, age 59 went to be with her Lord on August 23, 2021.

Dorothy was born August 25, 1961 in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

She is survived by 2 sisters, her children Christopher, Michelle, and Alysson, and her beloved grandchildren Bailee, Olivia, Amelia, Zylah, Victor, Alex, Kyren, and Arianna.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at New Vision New Covenant Church at 1820 Lovell Road, Knoxville, TN 37932 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.