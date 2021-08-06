David (Little Dave) Allen Graham, age 42, of Powell

David (Little Dave) Allen Graham, age 42, of Powell, TN passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 peacefully in his sleep after battling lifelong illnesses. He was born on January 12, 1979 in Knoxville, TN and lived in Powell, TN. David was one of those people that could always cheer you up and make you smile. He loved us all and he will greatly be missed by all that knew him. 

He is preceded in death by his parents Dallas Graham and Donna Dills.

He is survived by his wife Dawn Graham of Powell, TN. His stepchildren Shelby E. and Justin T. of Powell, TN. His sister Racy and husband Steve Forbes of Florida; sister Jenny and husband Steve Thrasher of Powell, TN along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends that were special to him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, August 7, 2021. The time at which the Celebration of Life will occur will be updated soon. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

