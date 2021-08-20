David L. Harless, age 74, of Clinton

David L. Harless, age 74 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.  David was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army.  David retired from Titan Tire as a tread extruder after 30 years of service.  Throughout his life, he loved farm life and enjoyed working with cattle, cars, and most of all spending time in his garden.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Mary Harless, and nephew, Michael Wood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Harless; daughter, Lisa Coffman & husband Scott of Pahrump, NV; grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, & Peyton Coffman; sister, Joyce Wood & husband Don of Clinton; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private gathering at the funeral home on Sunday.  His graveside service will be 4:00 pm, Sunday at Poplar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Poplar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 490 Marlow Circle, Clinton, TN  37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

