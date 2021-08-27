David G. Humphrey, age 78, of Coal Hill passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Roane Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born December 7, 1942 in Harriman. Upon entering the fourth grade, he started working with his Dad as a carpenter. He became a very talented carpenter who taught & influenced many people in carpentry work. He was a member of the Carpenters Union while working for TVA. David was a master of many trades. He was also a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam era. David enjoyed watching old westerns, military documentaries, and also Atlanta Braves baseball. He was very loved by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, M.D. & Pauline Humphrey.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 61 years Margaret Freels Humphrey of Coal Hill

Children Michelle Dyer & husband, John of Coal Hill

Robin Scarbrough & husband, Greg of Coal Hill

Jason Humphrey & wife, Amy of Knoxville

Amanda Gaskin & husband, Matthew of Wartburg

Grandchildren Shane & wife, Whitney, Collyn, Zach, Haley,

David, Jacob, Ethan, Katelyn, Ariana

Great-grandchildren Shayna, Link, and Lennox

Brothers Mickey Humphrey of Hazlehurst, GA

Danny Humphrey of Cornelia, GA

Sisters Linda Swafford & husband, Welzie of Harriman

Sue Carter & husband, Craig of Caruso, NC

Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the home of his daughter, Robin and everyone is invited, with Robert Packett speaking at 4:00 pm. Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.