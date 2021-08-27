David G. Humphrey, age 78, of Coal Hill

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 50 Views

David G. Humphrey, age 78, of Coal Hill passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Roane Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born December 7, 1942 in Harriman.  Upon entering the fourth grade, he started working with his Dad as a carpenter.  He became a very talented carpenter who taught & influenced many people in carpentry work. He was a member of the Carpenters Union while working for TVA. David was a master of many trades.  He was also a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam era. David enjoyed watching old westerns, military documentaries, and also Atlanta Braves baseball. He was very loved by his family and friends.  Preceded in death by his parents, M.D. & Pauline Humphrey.   

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 61 years Margaret Freels Humphrey of Coal Hill

Children                                              Michelle Dyer & husband, John of Coal Hill

                                                                Robin Scarbrough & husband, Greg of Coal Hill

                                                                Jason Humphrey & wife, Amy of Knoxville

                                                                Amanda Gaskin & husband, Matthew of Wartburg

Grandchildren                                   Shane & wife, Whitney, Collyn, Zach, Haley,

                                                                David, Jacob, Ethan, Katelyn, Ariana

Great-grandchildren                       Shayna, Link, and Lennox

Brothers                                              Mickey Humphrey of Hazlehurst, GA

                                                                Danny Humphrey of Cornelia, GA

Sisters                                   Linda Swafford & husband, Welzie of Harriman

                                                                Sue Carter & husband, Craig of Caruso, NC

Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the home of his daughter, Robin and everyone is invited, with Robert Packett speaking at 4:00 pm.  Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kyle Burton, age 82

Kyle Burton, age 82, passed away August 24, 2021. He was a member of Laurel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.