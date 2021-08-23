CWTS: Creed takes win in Playoff Race #1

(NASCAR.com) Sheldon Creed dominated the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff opener, the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, sweeping both stages and leading 142 of 163 laps to take the victory Friday night in overtime.

And while the evening went relatively straightforward for the defending series champion Creed in his winning performance, the race was full of storylines elsewhere from a nearly one-hour red-flag delay when the track lost power to a multi-truck accident later that derailed championship-eligible drivers such as Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill.

Regular-season champion John Hunter Nemechek experienced a frustrating night as well on the 1.25-mile Gateway oval, finishing 22nd, five laps down.

Ultimately the Californian Creed, 23, beat fellow Playoff driver Matt Crafton to the finish line by .292 seconds in that overtime period. It is Creed’s second win of the season and seventh of his career.

Fellow Playoff drivers Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen finished third and fourth. Veteran Johnny Sauter rounded out the top five.

