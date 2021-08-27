Coleen “Lois” Allen, age 85 of Clinton

Coleen “Lois” Allen, age 85 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Summit View of Rocky Top.  Coleen was born February 5, 1936, in Pioneer, Tennessee to the late Troy and Ella Mae Holman Williams.  Throughout her life, she loved reading, walking, and spending time with family especially her grandchildren.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, David Don Allen; brothers, Clyde, Robert, Earl, and Dewey Williams; sisters, Christine Boshears, Dorothy Wilson, Eva Mae Caldwell, and Mary Jean Minton.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Polson & husband Jerry of Knoxville and Tammy Leonhardt & husband Larry of Powell; grandchildren, Kylie Coleen Polson of Orlando, FL, Greg Leonhardt of Clinton, and Grant Leonhardt of Powell; sister, Anna Jewell Myers; sisters-in-law, Jenny Thompson of Simpsonville, SC; brothers-in-law, Bill Allen of Atlanta, GA, Bobby Joe Allen & wife Joyce of Carrollton, GA; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jacksboro.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

