Clinton trash pick-up to see changes

Changes are coming to the way that household trash is collected in the city of Clinton after the city and Waste Connections entered into a new solid waste contract.

All city residents’ trash cans are being replaced with 96-gallon blue trash carts as part of the new agreement, and after the week of September 13th, officials with Waste Connections say that garbage will no longer be collected from your personal trash cans. In a press release, the city’s waste hauling contractor said that: “As a courtesy to the residents of Clinton, Waste Connections will be collecting unwanted personal trash cans the week of September 13th. If you have a trash can that you no longer need or want, please set the can you want disposed of at the curb on your designated service and the Waste Connection teams will collect them while servicing your garbage. Please be advised all trash cans placed at the curb this week will be thrown away.”

Under the new deal, trash will still be collected one time per week, and all garbage will still need to be out by the curb either the night before your scheduled collection day, or by 7 am that day.

In the release, Waste Connections says that all garbage needs to be placed in the provided cart, which should then be placed at least 5 feet away from objects such as mailboxes and cars, just to name two.

Construction debris will not be collected curbside, but can be taken to the Convenience Centers throughout the county and hazardous materials can be taken to the Anderson Co. Blockhouse Center. Please refer to the Anderson County website for more information regarding proper Hazardous waste disposal.

Bulky item can also be taken to a Anderson County convenience centers throughout the county or residents can call Waste Connections to schedule a special collection at an additional charge. All of the contents of your cart must be bagged.

As far as the holiday collection schedule goes, there will be no collections made on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day. All services will be pushed back by one day following the holiday. For example, if collection in your area is scheduled for Tuesday, the same day as the holiday, then pick up will be on Wednesday. Customers scheduled for Wednesday will be collected on Thursday. Thursday’s scheduled collection will be picked up on Friday and so forth. Friday collection will be moved to Saturday.

If you need an additional cart, they can be ordered from Waste Connections by calling 865-522-8161. Ask for customer service and let them know that you live in the City of Clinton.

Trash service is for bagged contents of the blue cart that was provided only. Personal cans will no longer be serviced.

Waste Connections also provided answers to several frequently asked questions, and you can see the complete list below.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are services changing?

The City’s is beginning a new solid waste contract and is improving services by providing a uniform way to collect household garbage and recycling carts that allow for automated collection.

This will reduce the amount of litter in neighborhoods caused by open containers or torn bags and improve overall customer service to residents.

How will my service improve?

All residents are to use these new, 96-gallon garbage cart. This will eliminate manual garbage collection and the need for residents to purchase multiple 32-gallon containers to accommodate household waste.

What will the services include?

Once a week curbside garbage collection (automated)

Customer Owned Cans

We will dispose of your customer owned trash cans the week of Sept. 13th, as we will not be servicing customer cans after the start of the cart program. If you want to dispose of your personal can simply place it at the curb on your designated service day and Waste Connections will collect it. Waste connections will not be responsible for reimbursement of personal cans left at the curb this week. Following this week Waste Connections will no longer collect waste from these cans.