Clinton Public Libray back to Phase 3; Masks required

Due to the rapidly rising number of COVID 19 cases in Anderson County, the Clinton Public Library has moved back to Phase 3 of its COVID Response Plan, as of this morning (Monday, August 23rd).

During Phase 3 the library will remain open to the public, however, masks will be required indoors. All programs will move to outdoor, virtual, and/or no contact programming only.

There will be limited seating and computer availability.

Curbside service is available to anyone without masks or who does not want to enter the building. Please wait until you have been notified that your hold is ready before coming to pick up your materials.

For a complete list of the Phase 3 restrictions, please visit the library website at www.clintonpubliclibrary.org.

For more information about COVID 19, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/data.html

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit the library’s website, where you can also sign up for the monthly e-newsletter (via the website) to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.

118 S. Hicks Street Clinton, Tennessee 37716

(865) 457-0519

Monday-Friday 9:00A.M.-7:00 P.M. and Saturday 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.