City to hold special called meeting

The Clinton City Council will hold a special called meeting on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 6:30pm at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to consider a resolution in support of a Housing Pilot. The meeting will be open to the public with social distancing and face covering guidelines encouraged to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of Covid19.
Check Also
American Legion meeting Monday
The Monthly Anderson County American Legion Post 172 meeting will be held on Monday, August …