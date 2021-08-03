City to hold special called meeting

The Clinton City Council will hold a special called meeting on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 6:30pm at City Hall.  The purpose of the meeting is to consider a resolution in support of a Housing Pilot.  The meeting will be open to the public with social distancing and face covering guidelines encouraged to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of Covid19.

