CHS Class of 1970 reunion in October

The Clinton High School Class of 1970 will have their reunion on October 23rd at the Clinton Community Center.

It will run from 6 to 10 pm, with a barbecue dinner of pulled pork and chicken and all the fixings, and the cost is only $20 per person.

The Class of ’70 has a Facebook page which will be updated periodically and has a section where you can reply and ask questions.

The deadline to register and pay is October 13th.

Checks can be sent to John Stair, 205 Walnut Street, Clinton, TN 37716, or to Gary Cooper at PO Box 838, Clinton, TN 37717.

