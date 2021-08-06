Chad Ryan Jones, age 25, of Rocky Top

Chad Ryan Jones, age 25, of Rocky Top, TN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born on February 5, 1996. Chad had a loving heart and an adventurous spirit with a contagious smile. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers.

Chad is preceded in death by father, James R. (Jim) Jones II; grandfather, James Hall, and best friend Kelsei Bedsole.

He is survived by his mother, Terry Hall Jones; brother, James R. Jones III (J.R.); his grandparents, Jean Hall, James R. (Jim) and Judy Jones; uncles, Steve Hall and Cheryl, Don Jones and Angel, and Jimmy Hall; he is also survived by several cousins: Steven Hall and son Ryker, Carson Hall, Dalton and Christopher Paul.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Online condolences can be made to the family on our website. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

