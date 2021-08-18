CCSO will give out school supplies Saturday

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will hold two Back-To-School Supply giveaways on Saturday, August 21st.

The first distribution will be held from 9 am to 1 pm at Jacksboro Middle School, and the deputies and volunteers will move to Jellico’s Veterans Park for the second giveaway from 2 to 6 pm.

All that you need to do is drive up and collect the supplies, which have been collected and sorted by deputies and other department personnel. The bags include basic school supplies like notebooks, paper, pencils, crayons, erasers, binders, and glue, among others.