Carole Jean King, age 81, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on August 3, 1940 to the late Thomas and Jean Gerl Lambie. Carole was a nurse at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for 20 plus years. Carole was a loving mother and granny to all. She instilled in us her compassion and kindnesses that we can only hope to be like her.

In addition to her parents, Carole is preceded in death by, husband David King and daughter, Nancy “Susie” King. She leaves behind her loving family, daughters, Kimberly “Kimmy” Summers (Rick), Davi Jean Shetterly (Darek); grandchildren, Chris Summers (Aleisha), Misty King, Josh Anderson (Makayla), Jacob Shetterly (Tori), and Josie Shetterly; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Natalee, Lily Summers, Brady, Sara Duncan and Ari, Gracie, Laklee, David Anderson; her loving secretary, Kim Lawson.

Carole's wishes were to be cremated.