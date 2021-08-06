Busy time for the Freels Family

The Freels Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 21st beginning at 10:30 am at Frozen Head State Park, Shelter C.

There will be live music, games, Freels family history, including the Freels Ben Cabin, and more.

Bring a covered dish to enjoy and share along with burgers and hot dogs.

For more information, call 865-253-0017.

The Grove Church at 2150 Kingston Highway in Kingston will be hosting a “Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival” on Saturday, August 14th, from 4 to 9 pm, featuring music from the Roy Freels Singers and more.

Call 865-567-3537 for more information.