Busy time for the Freels Family

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 7 Views

The Freels Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 21st beginning at 10:30 am at Frozen Head State Park, Shelter C.

There will be live music, games, Freels family history, including the Freels Ben Cabin, and more.

Bring a covered dish to enjoy and share along with burgers and hot dogs.

For more information, call 865-253-0017.

The Grove Church at 2150 Kingston Highway in Kingston will be hosting a “Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival” on Saturday, August 14th, from 4 to 9 pm, featuring music from the Roy Freels Singers and more.

Call 865-567-3537 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson County Community Action announces commodity sign-ups, distribution

(Submitted) Anderson County Community Action Commission will be taking new applications for the GREEN commodity …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.