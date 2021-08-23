Bobby James Day, age 55, of Kingston

Bobby James Day, age 55, of Kingston passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family who loved him very much. He was born January 22, 1966 in Rockwood and was a life long resident of Roane County.  He was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry.  Bobby’s greatest passion was time spent with his sons who he loved very much.

SURVIVORS

Sons                               Zephram James Day of Kingston

                                       Corbin Lee Day of Knoxville

Parents                          James & Anna (Patsy) Day of Kingston

Grandchild                     Kaiuss Kourtney Day

Sisters                           Carolyn Lyle & husband, Doug of Atlanta, GA

                                       Melissa Kear & husband, Johnnie of Powell

Brother                          Kevin Day of Kingston

Nieces & Nephews         Jessica James, Kristin Overton, Seth Kear

Special Great-nephew   Axel Overton

Sister-in-law                  Michelle Moore of Houston, TX

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Lee Murphy officiating.  Interment will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Max Cronan presiding. Serving as pallbearers will be Lester Day, Mike Day, Joe Manis, Tony Tate, Seth Kear, and Steven Young. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

