Biscuits rally, top Smokies, 2-1

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Montgomery Biscuits (45-34) came from behind to beat the Tennessee Smokies (33-43), 2-1, Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. LHP Luis Lugo dominated once again but did not factor in the decision, he allowed just one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings. Lugo also matched a season-high with eight strikeouts.

Carlos Sepulveda scored the Smokies lone run in the top of the first. After tripling with one out, Sepulveda crossed home plate on a two-out wild pitch.

The Smokies led 1-0 when Lugo left the game, but the Biscuits scored twice off RHP Erich Uelmen (L, 2-7) in the seventh to take a 2-1 lead. Xavier Edwards tripled off Uelmen with one out, and scored the tying run on Ruben Cardenas’ RBI single. After a wild pitch moved Cardenas to second, Jim Haley drove in the eventual winning run with a two-out RBI single.

Biscuits pitching retired the final 13 Smokies hitters and 16 of the final 17. The Smokies finished with just three hits on the night. Sepulveda had two hits and scored a run, Chase Strumpf had the Smokies other hit. Brennen Davis and Nelson Velazquez both reached twice in the loss.

The Smokies and Biscuits will play a doubleheader Friday night, both games will be seven innings in length. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM ET.

