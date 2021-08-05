Biscuits pound Smokies, 13-1

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (33-42) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (44-34), 13-1, Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Game one went into a 3:20 rain delay four batters into the top of the first. Due to the time game one concluded, game two was postponed and will be made up as a doubleheader Friday night in Montgomery.

RHP Caleb Kilian faced just four batters in his Smokies debut. After retiring the first two, Kilian walked one and allowed a single before the game was delayed. LHP Brandon Hughes entered the game after the stoppage, and struck out a career-best six while not allowing a run over 2.1 scoreless innings.

The Smokies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jared Young drew a leadoff walk, and came around to score on Nelson Velazquez’s two-out RBI single.

Montgomery scored four times in both the fourth and fifth to build an 8-1 lead. In the fourth, Seaver Whalen and Jonathan Aranda both hit two-run home runs. In the fifth, Whalen and Niko Hulsizer both hit two-run doubles. Ford Proctor hit an RBI triple in the sixth to give the Biscuits a 9-1 lead. In the seventh, Austin Shenton hit a grand slam off catcher Jake Washer to extend Montgomery’s lead to 13-1.

RHP Graham Lawson (L, 0-1) took the loss in his Smokies debut. Lawson allowed six runs on two hits and four walks in 1.1 innings. RHP Garrett Kelly and Washer both pitched an inning, Kelly allowed three runs and Washer allowed four in the loss. Valezquez and Carlos Sepulveda had the only two Smokies hits, both finishing 1-for-3.

The Smokies and Biscuits will play one, nine inning game Thursday night. First pitch between LHP Luis Lugo (4-4, 4.44) and RHP Alex Valverde (2-2, 4.83) is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday, August 10 to begin a 12-game homestand.