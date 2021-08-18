Barons/Smokies postponed by rain

Tuesday night’s game at Smokies Stadium between the Tennessee Smokies and Birmingham Barons has been postponed due to inclement weather. The makeup date for Tuesday’s game has not yet been announced. Tickets for Tuesday night’s game can be redeemed for any 2021 Smokies home game. 

The Smokies and Barons will begin their series Wednesday night, with one nine-inning game at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium is All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday presented by M3 Technology. Tickets for the remainder of the Birmingham series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

