Authorities searching for missing brothers

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are searching for two brothers reported missing by their mother last week after failing to return from a ginseng hunt.

52-year-old Scott Hawkins and 44-year-old Tracy Hawkins were last seen by their mother at around 9 am on Friday, August 6th. The men had borrowed her SUV and parked it across from Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Highway 116 in Caryville, and entered the woods behind on a ginseng hunt. The men’s mother told deputies that they had told her they would be home that same evening, but they have not been seen since. They were reported missing on August 8th, and since that time the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has been coordinating search efforts.

Search methods have included the use of drones and K-9 trackers as well as ground searches on foot and utilizing off-road vehicles. In addition to the CCSO, the Anderson County and LaFollette Rescue Squads and Rocky Top Police have participated in the search, alongside dozens of family members and other volunteers.

Depending on weather, searches will continue over the next few days, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information related to the location of either man is encouraged to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.

Image of Scott and Tracy Hawkins caught on trail cam (Provided by CCSO)

Anonymous tips may be left by calling 423-566-DRUG.