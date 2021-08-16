Arconic to expand operations in Blount

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Arconic officials announced today that the aluminum manufacturer is expanding its operations in Blount County.

Arconic is investing more than $100 million to support recently announced expanded capacity for manufacturing industrial and can sheet. The project brings 200 new jobs to its Alcoa facility, where it has operated for more than 100 years.

Arconic is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products for the ground transportation, aerospace, packaging and industrial markets. The company is also a key supplier to the building and construction market, providing architects and builders with innovative products and systems to create high-performing buildings.Originally founded as Alcoa, the company has origins going back more than 120 years. Alcoa supplied aluminum for many notable moments in American history, including providing aluminum parts for the Wright Brothers’ airplane in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, paving the way for modern aerospace.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 10 economic development projects in Blount County, accounting for more than 2,800 job commitments and roughly $1.3 billion in capital investment.