Angela Denise Petree, age 47 of Caryville

Angela Denise Petree, age 47 of Caryville, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 22, 1974 to Ronnie Lee and Jean Sell Long in Oak Ridge, TN. She enjoyed spending time with family and going out on the lake. She liked to go out to eat and just go cruising in town or to Norris Dam. She loved to laugh and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by uncles, Norman, Willard, Levi, Eugene, and Jimmy.

She is survived by: daughter, Larissa Petree; grandson, Jayden Hatfield; brother, Wayne Long; mother, Jean Sell Long; step-father, Woody Rains; niece, Melanie Long York; nephew, Zachary Long; great nephews, Gabe and Max York; great nieces, Bella York; several aunts, uncles, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Lonnie Dyson and Rev. CH Baird officiating. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11am at Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery in Briceville. www.holleygamble.com

