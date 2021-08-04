Anderson County Community Action announces commodity sign-ups, distribution

(Submitted) Anderson County Community Action Commission will be taking new applications for the GREEN commodity card on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-12 from the 9th thru the 20th. Please have with you proof of 2021 income (not a bank statement) and proof of address.

If you have a green card you DO NOT need to sign back up. Our address is 149 North Main Street in Clinton.

The commodities will be distributed on Thursday, August 26th, from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. You will need to have your GREEN card and 6 brown paper bags.

For more information please call their office at 865-457-5500.