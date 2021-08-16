Anderson County Commission meets tonight

The Anderson County Commission will meet Monday evening at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Among the items on the agenda will be consideration of a resolution asking the state’s Departments of Environment and Conservation, and Health, to assist the county in testing soils on the Claxton Community Park and other areas downwind of the Bull Run Fossil Plant. The request is being made after a study conducted by researchers at Duke University determined that coal ash was present in the soil of the playground, located next door to TVA’s facility.

Coal ash is a byproduct of coal combustion and contains numerous chemicals that can be hazardous to people. The Duke University survey states that “the tests consistently showed that most of the samples collected downwind of both plants contained fly ash contamination, but because the proportion of fly ash was low, the concentrations of toxic elements did not exceed human health guidelines for metals occurrence in soil.” Still, many Claxton residents expressed concern during a meeting held last week.

The resolution to be considered by the full Commission asks TDEC and the state Health Department to assist the county in testing the soils around the plant, and asks that any data include comparisons with the latest science on what levels are considered hazardous, in both the long and short terms, to be inhaled, ingested or exposed through the eye or skin.

The meeting will be televised by ACTV—Comcast Cable channel 95 in Anderson County.