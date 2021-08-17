Anderson County 4-H Pullet Show and Sale set for Sept. 2nd

Everyone is welcome to attend the Anderson County 4-H Pullet Show and Sale on Thursday, September 2nd at the Underwood-McRae Pavilion on the Anderson County Fairgrounds (939 North Charles Seivers Boulevard, Clinton, TN 37716).

Showmanship begins at 5:30 pm, followed at 6 pm by a Poultry Show, and an auction hosted by Bear Stephenson will begin at the conclusion of the Poultry Show.

Come support local 4-H Youth by adding gentle and well-cared-for pullets to your backyard flock. The pullets featured on the 2nd are 22 weeks old and breeds include New Hampshire Reds, Black Australops and White Leghorns.

For more information, please call the Anderson County UT Extension Office at 865-457-6246, or send an email to 4-H Extension Agent and County Director Donna Carter at [email protected].

Organizers remind everyone to please bring a container to transport your prize-winning pullet home.