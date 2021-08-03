American Legion meeting Monday

The Monthly Anderson County American Legion Post 172 meeting will be held on Monday, August 9 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton Community Center. All members and interested Veterans are invited to attend. Discussions will include Post Home project, upcoming events and fundraisers.  All Honorably discharged veterans who served since Pearl Harbor are eligible and invited to join.

