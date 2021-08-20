AG’s office: Beware text message scams

(TN Attorney General press release) The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is investigating reports of a Government Grant Scam targeting Tennesseans by text message.

The messages fraudulently claim to be from Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III offering COVID relief funds. The texts may also include recipients’ personal information including name, address, social security number, and phone number.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is the law firm for the state. It does not distribute funds of this kind to individuals.

Scammers often use phone calls, social media, text messages, and email to target people searching for financial relief with promises they can receive money from the government. Typically, they will ask for your bank account information or a registration fee that you provide through a prepaid debit card or gift card. Legitimate government grants do not require a fee and are not offered to individuals to cover personal expenses.

You should never give banking account information to someone you don’t know and with whom you didn’t initiate contact. If you receive a phone call or a message like this, do not respond. File a complaint with the Division of Consumer Affairs here: tn.gov/consumer

For more information on common consumer scams including Government Grant/Imposter scams click here: Scams, Schemes & Swindles (tn.gov)