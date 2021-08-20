AG’s office: Beware text message scams

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 92 Views

(TN Attorney General press release)  The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is investigating reports of a Government Grant Scam targeting Tennesseans by text message.

The messages fraudulently claim to be from Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III offering COVID relief funds. The texts may also include recipients’ personal information including name, address, social security number, and phone number.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is the law firm for the state. It does not distribute funds of this kind to individuals.

Scammers often use phone calls, social media, text messages, and email to target people searching for financial relief with promises they can receive money from the government. Typically, they will ask for your bank account information or a registration fee that you provide through a prepaid debit card or gift card. Legitimate government grants do not require a fee and are not offered to individuals to cover personal expenses.

You should never give banking account information to someone you don’t know and with whom you didn’t initiate contact. If you receive a phone call or a message like this, do not respond. File a complaint with the Division of Consumer Affairs here: tn.gov/consumer

For more information on common consumer scams including Government Grant/Imposter scams click here: Scams, Schemes & Swindles (tn.gov)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

9/11 to be commemorated in downtown Clinton with “Plight of the Patriot”

(Submitted)  Historic Downtown Clinton and Clinch Valley CrossFit have announced that they are partnering to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.