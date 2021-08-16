ACSO part of annual “Booze It and Lose It” campaign

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 18 to September 6, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

“Our department works tirelessly to keep our roads and highways safe and free of impaired drivers. The working relationship we have with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office has undoubtedly saved lives. I urge anyone who plans on drinking to have a designated driver to ensure their safety and the safety of those traveling our roadways” Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support Anderson County’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

